Rock legends Tico Torres, Ricky Phillips and Dave Hope raise glasses for HRD

A drummer and two bassists who have left their mark on hard rock and progressive rock are celebrating their birthdays today. Tico Torres, Ricky Phillips and Dave Hope played in Bon Jovi, Styx, The Babys, Bad English and Kansas - bands whose songs continue to resonate decades after their appearance.

Tico Torres - the rhythm behind Bon Jovi

Tico Torres was born in 1953 and joined Bon Jovi in 1983. Since then, the drummer has been part of the band's core lineup, along with Jon Bon Jovi and keyboardist David Bryan. Torres participated in the recordings and concerts that made Bon Jovi one of the most recognizable rock bands of the 1980s and 1990s.

In 2018, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Torres was among the inductees. During the ceremony, the band congratulated him with a short line that summarized their long-standing partnership: “Tico made his move, and I've been his singer ever since.“

Ricky Phillips between The Babys, Bad English and Styx

Ricky Phillips is a bassist associated with several important formations on the American rock scene. He began his professional career with The Babys, and later, together with Jon Waite and Jonathan Kane, he became part of Bad English. The band's 1989 debut album went platinum and included the hit "When I See You Smile."

Phillips joined Styx in 2003 and remained with the band for more than two decades. In 2024, he announced his retirement from touring with the band, stating: "I'm not retiring, I'm just taking a break." Over the years, the bassist has also worked with Jimmy Page, David Coverdale, and Ronnie Montrose.

There are varying accounts of Phillips' birth year - 1952 and 1953. The common denominator between the reference books is that his birthday is October 7.

Dave Hope and the Classic Kansas Lineup

Dave Hope was born in 1949 and was the original bassist for Kansas. He played with the band from 1970 to 1983, during the period when Kansas recorded the albums that made the band one of the names of American progressive rock.

Hope was part of the line-up during the recording of “Point of Know Return“, which included “Dust in the Wind“. The song was written by Kerry Livgren, but Hope's bass line and performance are part of the classic Kansas sound.

After parting ways with the band, Hope continued his musical journey with the Christian rock band AD, which he formed with Livgren. He was later ordained as an Anglican priest, but he maintained his connection to music and periodically returned to the bass.

Sources: drummagazine.com, blabbermouth.net, vintageguitar.com