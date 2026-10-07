"SkandaU" return to the stage after a nearly three-year hiatus

After a nearly three-year hiatus, „SkandaU“ will once again appear before an audience. Toto and Lacho will resume their joint performances with a concert on October 15 during „Park Fest“ in Studentski Grad.

The news was announced by Jonislav Yotov-Toto, who is currently the host of „The Farm“. In 2023, the two decided to retire from musical performances, although at that time they were in a strong period of their careers. The decision was made spontaneously after their joint participation.

Toto withdrew due to fatigue and need for time for the family

“I told him: “Brother, I need a break“. I was already very tired“, says Toto in a video quoted by “Bulgaria Dnes“. He points out that he wanted more time for his children, family and podcast.

Yotov also spoke about the psychological side of the decision. According to him, after public events that affected him, he began to go on stage with more fear than excitement. "I was so focused on those who didn't like us that I didn't hear those who loved us," he says.

The audience brought back his desire to make music

While „SkandaU“ are not performing together, the two continue with separate commitments. Toto turns his attention to his YouTube podcast, in which he talks to athletes, celebrities, doctors, psychologists and intellectuals.

His participation as the host of „The Farm“ also proves to be important for the comeback. Contact with the participants and messages from viewers make him realize that the duo's songs remain meaningful to many people.

„You were here. However, I haven't been able to hear you. "But now I hear you," Toto addresses his fans.

According to him, it was the support of the audience that restored his desire to write and perform songs. So Toto and Lacho decided to revive “SkandaU“, and the first opportunity for their fans to see them together again will be the concert on October 15 in Studentski Grad.

Източник: bgdnes.bg