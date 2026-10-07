The ex-wife of singer Orhan Murad – Shenay, has started working as a masseuse. She has opened a therapeutic massage parlor in the village of Grokhotno, Devin Municipality, and shared footage from her new workplace on Instagram.

Veronika Kuzeva, as Shenay introduces herself again, works with massage therapists from South Korea. The devices are described as certified thermotherapy devices that combine acupressure, chiropractic, spinal traction and long-wave infrared heat through tourmaline and nanodiamond ceramics.

Another professional turn

The massage parlor is another venture in Kuzeva's professional path. Before that, she worked as a restaurateur, cook, taxi and heavy truck driver, real estate broker and music manager. During her relationship with Orhan Murad, she also developed her own clothing store.

Veronika Kuzeva lived and worked between Bulgaria and the Netherlands for a long time. After her breakup with Murad, she has remained close to her daughters Alexandra and Susanita and helps them raise their children.

Kuzeva has not given details about her personal life in recent months. According to acquaintances, she is going through another difficult time, but the information about the reasons and her current love status has not been confirmed by her herself.

Source: hotarena.net