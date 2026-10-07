R&B singer Freddie Jackson dies

Freddie Jackson, one of the recognizable voices of American R&B from the 1980s and early 1990s, died on October 5. His family confirmed his death on October 6.

According to the Los Angeles Times and E! News, the singer was 69 years old. The Associated Press and ABC News gave his age as 70, which creates a discrepancy in the reports. The cause of death has not been announced.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a good and generous man“, his family said.

Jackson remains best known for the songs You Are My Lady, Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times' Sake) and Jam Tonight. The first two reached number one on the R&B charts, and his 1985 debut album Rock Me Tonight was certified platinum.

The Voice Behind the Hits of the 80s

Freddie Jackson was born and raised in Harlem, New York. As a child, he sang gospel at White Rock Baptist Church. In the late 1970s, he joined the funk group Mystic Merlin before starting his solo career.

After the success of his first album, he became a regular on the R&B charts and radio airplay. His next album, Just Like the First Time, released in 1987, also went platinum and featured three number-one R&B songs.

Jackson was nominated for two Grammy Awards – for Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance. In 2024, he announced that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease.

“For decades, he gave us songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our holidays and our most cherished memories“, his family said in a statement.

Source: eonline.com