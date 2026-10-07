Two days of "Undercover 6" fills Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture

For two days, thousands of fans of the legendary BNT crime series "Undercover" are gathering at the National Palace of Culture to meet their favorite characters before the official broadcast premiere of season 6.

10 years later, it will take place on 10.10.2026 at 10 pm. In the BNT 1 program from this week until Christmas, Saturday evening becomes a reserved territory for Bulgarian films and series – – BG cinema evening–. Before – Undercover 6– viewers will be able to see another cult series on BNT – “All About My Son“.

Before the first screening on Monday, October 5, the stars of “Undercover 6“, the production teams of the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio, the director, creative team, actors, screenwriters, special guests and partners walked the red carpet. The square in front of the National Palace of Culture was filled with fans of the series who came from all over the country and abroad.

The interest in the pre-premiere, realized in partnership with the National Palace of Culture, was exceptional – tickets for the first exclusive red carpet screening on October 5 were bought in less than 48 hours. A second date had to be set – October 6.

On the first day, the pre-premiere screening was opened by BNT Director General Milena Milotinova and Season 6 Executive Producer Magardich Halvadzhiyan.

“It is wonderful to see this hall full after the 10-year hiatus“, said Milena Milotinova and invited the audience to the broadcast premiere of the sixth season of the series about the most painful part of the Bulgarian transition. It will take place on Saturday, October 10. The Director General thanked the BNT production unit – TVF Directorate “Studio Ekran“ for their dedicated work.

“I will be very happy for everyone to be in front of their TV sets on Saturday, because we really tried and created, in my opinion, an exceptional season. I thank my colleagues and the entire team behind the production. I also thank the viewers for letting us experience another adventure together again“, said the season's executive producer Magardich Halvadzhiyan.

With thunderous applause, the creative team of the series took to the stage immediately after the screening to share the emotion of the return of one of the most successful Bulgarian television productions.

“Undercover“ is a series by Bulgarian authors and Bulgarian actors for the Bulgarian audience. The fact that you are here and that we see such huge anticipation is a sign that we must continue to make good Bulgarian films. I haven't seen this hall so full in a long time“, said the director Viktor Bozhinov.

Creative producer Dimitar Mitovski thanked the audience for their support: “This series exists because of you. Thank you for being here and for continuing to be part of the story of “Undercover“.

“Have a good season!“, wished Zahari Baharov.

Actor Vlado Penev also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the audience. “Be patient, I will appear too. And I promise you to resolve things in the best possible way. Enjoy watching!“

One of the new faces and main characters in the new season of “Undercover“ Pavel Ivanov urged the audience to watch the series from October 10, every Saturday, at 10 a.m. on BNT 1. “Expect the development, because it is cruel!”

Mikhail Bilalov promised many surprises in the new season. “Good luck to the team, thank you all for the great work!”, he greeted.

“Thank you for being here. I hope you like it and stay with us until the end“, said Julian Vergov.

Head writer Vanya Nikolova emphasized the most important question for every creator of a series – whether the audience wants to see more: “What a writer is always interested in is: “Do you want more?“ Thank you for your support. From now on, this series is yours. Enjoy watching!“

There was also enormous interest in the second date of the pre-premiere screening on October 6, when even more ardent fans were able to watch the first episode of their favorite series on the big screen in Hall 1.

The new season of the series “Undercover“ includes 12 episodes and will reunite some of the iconic characters that have made the series a cult favorite for several generations of viewers. Season 6 will see the return of the characters of Mihail Bilalov, Zahari Baharov, Marian Valev, Alexander Sano, Kiril Efremov, Vladimir Penev, Yoanna Temelkova and others. New key characters will also join the cast, including Julian Vergov, Pavel Ivanov, Radina Kardzhilova, Veselin Kalanovski, Velina Georgieva and Klimentina Firtsova.

Since its premiere in 2011, the BNT-produced “Undercover“ has established itself as one of the most iconic and successful Bulgarian series, becoming a television phenomenon with international recognition and broadcast in dozens of countries around the world. After five successful seasons, the story continues with the long-awaited sixth season. “Undercover 6“ is a co-production between the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. Together with BNT, executive producers are Magardich Halvadzhiyan, Sylvester Yordanov and Velina Shtarbakova. Delegated producer from BNT is Miladin Gergov. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, and the script team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the creative producer of the series.

The official preview of “Undercover 6“ on October 5 and 6 is realized in partnership with the National Palace of Culture.

„Undercover 6“ is part of the film production of BNT – the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, which consistently invests in the creation of original Bulgarian film and television content.