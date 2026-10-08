Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

French chemist Henri B. Kagan and Japanese scientist Kenso Soai have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. They were awarded the prize for “the discovery of nonlinear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis“, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

The two researchers have studied molecules that can exist in two mirror forms. Like a left and right hand, these forms have the same chemical composition but do not completely overlap. The distinction is particularly important in drugs, because the two versions of a molecule can have different effects in the body.

The laureates have shown how chemical reactions can be directed to produce mostly or exclusively one mirror image. This is important for the synthesis of pharmaceutical substances and for the development of drugs with more precisely controlled effects.

From the first breakthrough to Soai's reaction

Henri Kagan took the first crucial step in 1986. He discovered a new way to control chemical reactions that allowed for the production of a larger amount of one mirror image than had previously been thought possible.

Kenzo Soai continued this work. In 1995, he described a reaction that had the potential to be homochiral - a term for a process in which only one of the possible mirror images is formed. In 2003, Soai succeeded in achieving just that. The reaction became known as the Soai reaction and became a key example of autocatalysis, in which the product of the reaction helps it to proceed.

“This is probably the most impressive experiment in organic chemistry“, said Peter Soami, a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The Prize and its Significance

Kagan, who is an emeritus professor at the University of Paris-Sud, is 95 years old. Soai, an emeritus professor at the Tokyo University of Science, is 76 years old. They will share a cash prize of 12 million Swedish kronor.

“I am very excited to receive this wonderful news. "Of course, this is one of the most exciting days of my life," Soai said by telephone during the Nobel committee's press conference.

The discoveries of the two scientists are related to the long-standing question of how nature has established a preference for one of two mirror forms of molecules. Living organisms use one form almost exclusively for many substances, including the amino acids that make up proteins.

The medals and diplomas of the laureates will be awarded at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, nature.com