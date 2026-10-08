Svetlana Vasileva showed off her new passion

Boxing gloves gave way to rackets for Svetlana Vasileva. The model showed off a photo from a padel court and added the new sport to her training regimen, which already includes fitness classes and boxing.

Vasileva is a mother of four and arranges her day so that she finds time for both exercises with bars and elastic bands and for playing with a racket. Padel is played on a smaller, fenced court and has similarities to tennis, but differs in the dynamics and use of walls around the playing field.

The new passion comes after a period in which Svetlana Vasileva turned more seriously to sports. Before that, she rarely trained, and gradually included fitness, boxing and weight training even at home.

Source: marica.bg