Mia Goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after nearly 10 years of marriage

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf nearly 10 years after the two actors were married, the Associated Press reports.

The petition, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, states that Goth, 32, and LaBeouf, 40, have been living separately since July 2025.

The two met and became a couple while filming “Nymphomaniac: Part II“ in 2012, and in 2016 they married. They later separated and announced their divorce in 2018, but remained married, reuniting in 2020 and having a daughter in 2022.

Goth is seeking primary legal and physical custody of the 4-year-old, with LaBeouf granted visitation rights. She has also asked the court not to award child support to either party. This is the first marriage for both of them.

As with most U.S. divorces, irreconcilable differences were cited as the reason for the separation.

Representatives for Goth and LaBeouf did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, according to the Associated Press.

The actress, born in London as Mia Gypsy Melo da Silva Goth, most recently appeared as the unfaithful maid Melanto in this summer's film "Odyssey." She had a dual role in "Frankenstein" (2025) and previously starred in the horror trilogy X, Pearl and MaXXXine.

LaBeouf was a child star on the Disney Channel series "Don't Teaser Stevens" and in the film "The Family Curse" since 2003. He later starred in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull“ and the first three films in the “Transformers“ series. by director Michael Bay.

The day before Goth filed for divorce, LaBeouf reached a second out-of-court settlement in his dispute with singer-songwriter and actress FKA Twigs, whom he dated while he was in the midst of his split from Goth.

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Talia Barnett, alleged in a lawsuit filed in 2020 that LaBeouf had emotionally and physically abused her during their relationship, which began when she played a supporting role in the semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy, which he wrote and starred in.

The two settled the case and the case was dismissed last year, but in March she filed a new lawsuit against him, claiming that the non-disclosure clauses in the agreement illegally forced her to remain silent in violation of state law. California.

On Monday, she filed a motion to dismiss the second lawsuit, stating in court documents that LaBeouf agreed to void those clauses.

In June, LaBeouf was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to punching three people outside a New Orleans bar during the Mardi Gras carnival, the Associated Press recalls.