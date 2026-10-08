Are perfumes and cosmetics harmful to babies?

Perfumes and cosmetics are not automatically harmful to babies, but moderation is needed in the first weeks after birth. Newborns are more sensitive to odors and substances in perfumery, and the risk depends on the composition of the product, the amount and the method of use. Harsh scents can irritate the respiratory tract, especially in a small and unventilated room.

“In the first months after the birth of a child, it is better to prefer cosmetics without strong scents“, explains allergist and immunologist Ksenia Mogireva to “Gazeta.Ru“. According to her, perfume can be used, but in small quantities and in a well-ventilated room. It is better to refrain from applying strong fragrances immediately before breastfeeding or close physical contact with the baby.

Which products require the greatest attention

Especially careful should be used with aerosols, hairsprays, deodorants, scented creams and other products with intense odors. They can release substances into the air that in sensitive people are associated with irritation of the nose and throat, coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath. This does not mean that every baby will develop an allergy, but it limits unnecessary exposure in closed rooms.

Fragrants should not be applied to areas that the child's face touches when feeding or cuddling. Residues of the product can remain on the skin and clothes of the adult and fall on the sensitive baby skin. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends choosing fragrance-free products for children, including lotions, soaps, and wipes.

Why Baby Skin Is More Vulnerable

A newborn's skin is thinner and its protective barrier develops during the first month. That's why the British National Health Service recommends that bathing be done with water only at first, and if necessary, products that are perfume- and alcohol-free and used sparingly. Experts warn that early exposure to some ingredients can lead to irritation or eczema.

Perfumes can also cause contact dermatitis - inflammation of the skin upon direct contact. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology indicates that perfumes and cosmetics are among the common causes of such a reaction. If redness, rash, tearing, sneezing, or coughing occur after using a specific product, it should be stopped. If symptoms persist or are severe, a pediatrician should be consulted.

Source: gazeta.ru