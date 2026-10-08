New tension erupted between Eleonora and Chris in the anniversary season of "The Farm". The reason for the latest conflict was the use of alcohol on the farm, after the participants received homemade brandy from mentors Betty and Niki.

Eleonora made a sharp remark to her fiancé in front of the other participants. “You're getting drunk every night. You sit and get drunk like some peasant with brandy“, she said most unceremoniously.

This is not the first argument between the two on the subject. Eleanor has previously said that Chris smells like a barrel and drinks excessively, and according to her, they have had similar conversations outside of reality. However, Bachelor Chris denies having a problem with alcohol.

According to Eleanor, Chris's behavior did not start on “The Farm“. She claims that he also drank excessively during their participation in “The Bachelor“ in Sri Lanka. After her remarks, Chris began to control himself, at least within the broadcast.

The new conflict developed after Chris and Eleanor were named as ratai due to arguments with the farmers of the week Julian and Svetlyo Barkanichkov. Despite the tension between them, the two found a common idea – to prevent the rule of Julian and his father.

Eleanor also criticized Chris for his performance in the competition. She said that he did not have enough knowledge, strength and skills to win a duel in “The Farm“.

Many are wondering how far the tension between the couple will go and whether their participation in “The Farm“ will not prove to be a turning point for their relationship. Rumors have already appeared on the Internet that Eleanor is leaving Chris on the show after a number of serious conflicts, and viewers have long been resentful and do not understand why they are together. Whether we will witness a loud breakup on air remains to be seen.