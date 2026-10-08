Angelina Jolie's lawyer accused Brad Pitt of trying to control his ex-wife and the way their lawsuit over "Chateau Miraval" is being presented. The reason is a temporary court ruling that rejected the actor Jolie's request to provide financial documents for the period 2017-2019.

The court has nevertheless left the possibility for Brad Pitt to renew his request if Angelina's income or financial situation during these years is affected by her testimony. Thus, the dispute over the financial documents remains linked to the future development of the case.

Angelina Jolie has stated that after the separation in 2016, she largely put her career on hold and missed out on years of remuneration. In a court filing, Pitt's lawyers are using this claim to demand access to her income data between 2017 and 2019.

According to Pitt's position, Jolie initially committed to providing declarations and documents for the period 2017-2021. The filing states that on February 23, 2026, she withdrew her consent to provide information for the entire period and subsequently limited the documents to 2020 and 2021.

Angelina Jolie claims that she has already submitted her tax returns and income documents for those two years, although she was not required to do so. According to her defense, going back even further would constitute a “serious infringement” on her privacy.

Jolie's lawyer described Pitt's request as “another manifestation of his attempts to control her“. “Angelina wants to separate her personal and financial life from her ex-husband“, he said.

The actress's defense also claims that Brad Pitt used her decision to withdraw from “Château Miraval“ as leverage to force her to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which the lawyer said was intended to cover up allegations of abuse against Angelina Jolie and their children. These are her side's claims and do not constitute an established judicial fact.

Pitt's lawyers, for their part, point out that the requested documents are directly related to Jolie's claims of lost wages, financial pressure and the role of “Miraval“ as her most important asset. The "Fight Club" star insists that these data are necessary for his defense in the case.

The lawsuit is part of the ongoing legal battle between the former spouses over the French estate and winery. After the latest interim decision, the issue of the documents may be brought before the court again if Angelina Jolie's financial situation for the specified years becomes part of her testimony.