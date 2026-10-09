Rozhen Observatory celebrates 45 years with a concert

The National Astronomical Observatory “Rozhen“ celebrates 45 years since its opening with a solemn ceremony and a concert in the Rhodope Mountains. The official start is scheduled for 17:00.

Professor Kamen Kozarev, Director of the Institute of Astronomy, will deliver a speech. The history of the scientific complex will be presented by Assoc. Prof. Nikola Petrov, Deputy Director of the Institute.

Concert under the open sky

Half an hour later, at 17:30, the concert “Stars under the stars of Rozhen“ will begin. It will feature soprano Krasimira Stoyanova, violinist Svetlin Rusev and pianists Zornitsa Getova and Konstantin Kostov.

During the celebration, diplomas and commemorative plaques "45 years of the National Astronomical Observatory Rozhen" will be awarded. The Bulgarian National Radio reports on the event.

The observatory was opened in 1981

The National Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen" officially opened its doors on March 13, 1981. It is located in the central part of the Rhodope Mountains, at an altitude of 1750 meters.

The location was chosen because of its remoteness from populated areas, clean air, low light pollution and the large number of clear nights during the year. The observatory is part of the Institute of Astronomy and is visited by about 15,000 Bulgarian and foreign visitors annually.

Sources: bnrnews.bg