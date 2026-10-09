George Clooney opens Italian restaurant in France

George Clooney is heading into the restaurant business with an Italian restaurant in Cotignac, in the heart of Provence, France. The project is planned in partnership with Canadian hotelier Graham Porter, owner of the Lou Calen hotel in the village.

The future restaurant is to feature an elegant dining room and an outdoor terrace. The first guests could be welcomed next year, but an official application for the project has not yet been submitted. Additional data, cited by the Italian agency ANSA, indicate that a former pizzeria in Cotignac is being renovated and that the opening is expected in the spring of 2027.

Italian cuisine in the heart of Provence

The choice of cuisine is curious, since Provence has a strong gastronomic tradition of its own. Cotignac is a village with about 2,000 inhabitants, and the area around it already offers a number of more luxurious establishments.

Clooney lives in the South of France with his wife Amal and their children. The family received French citizenship in December 2025, and the actor gradually became part of the local community. His name is already associated with the area through his appearance in the film based on the series “Call my agent!“.

The new project comes after Clooney's serious business success. The tequila brand he was associated with was sold for $1 billion. The deal also contributed to the popularity of alcohol brands created by Hollywood celebrities.

Star restaurants often turn out to be risky business

The history of celebrity restaurant ventures, however, is mixed. Among the rare successful examples is the chain “Nobu“, associated with Robert De Niro.

In the 90s, Hulk Hogan's restaurant “Pastamania!“ existed for less than a year. The establishment offered pasta in the shape of a wrestler and was located in a shopping mall.

Jennifer Lopez opened a restaurant in Pasadena in 2002, but the venture did not develop successfully and was followed by litigation after the dismissal of her ex-husband, who was appointed manager. Eva Longoria's SHe steakhouse, aimed at a female audience, operated from 2012 to 2014.

Among the most unusual examples is Steven Spielberg's “Dive!“. The restaurant was shaped like a submarine, had a working periscope, and every 45 minutes a siren and a voice message created a feeling of immersion.

Against this background, Clooney's project will have to rely not only on his famous name, but also on cuisine, management and a concept that will attract customers beyond the tourist interest in the Hollywood star.

Source: marica.bg