Nana Patekar, the legend of Indian cinema, has died

„We all have to leave someday. I don't know if I will be here tomorrow.“ This is what Nana Patekar said during his last public appearance – an event at Samraat Club International in Dona Paula near Panjim on October 4.

The Indian actor died four days later, on October 8, at the age of 75 in Goa. His death was confirmed after he was taken to a hospital, and his body was sent for an autopsy to the Goa Medical College.

„Who knows what will happen tomorrow?“

In his speech, Patekar reflects on the time a person has before the end comes. "Before that time comes, we have to ask ourselves: am I able to do what I want? Have I made the effort?", says the actor.

He adds that life should be lived with a willingness to help others. According to him, one should serve as much as one can, because "what will we take with us when we leave?".

Narendra Sawaikar, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, recalled the speech in a post on the social network "Ex". "I never thought that the speech I heard and experienced then would be his last," says Sawaikar. According to him, Patekar spoke frankly, joked, gave advice and shared his personal experiences.

A joke about “Krantivir“ and a memory of Parrikar

When a member of the audience asked him to quote a line from the film “Krantivir“, Patekar replied: “Until I hear the ringing of money in my ears, the lines do not come out of my throat.“ During the event, he also danced with the group Samai.

In his speech, the actor also spoke about Manohar Parrikar, the former chief minister of Goa. Patekar describes him as a man who commanded respect and lived with a clear purpose. He says Parrikar was younger than him but was a person to look up to.

Friend: He left behind simplicity and support

At Goa Medical College, Patekar's longtime friend and actor Ashok "Jugnu" Vaid described him as an honest and ordinary person as well as an exceptional actor.

"He was in good health and I never thought he would leave so suddenly. He respected his elders and gave love and support to young actors," Vaid said.

He said Patekar led a humble life and usually wore a kurta, pyjama, a traditional turban and Kolhapuri slippers. It is this simplicity, along with his characteristic screen presence, that remains among the actor's most memorable traits.

Source: indianexpress.com