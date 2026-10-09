Emma Stone sparks plastic surgery rumors (VIDEO)

Emma Stone's appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris attracted attention not only with her fashion look. Photos of the 37-year-old actress from October 6 caused heated comments on social networks and speculation about whether she had resorted to plastic or aesthetic procedures.

Stone appeared at the presentation of the spring/summer 2027 collection in an electric blue jacket with a deep neckline, an asymmetrical skirt and a black bag. She was without a bra, and her red hair was styled in loose waves. Her makeup remained relatively unobtrusive, but it was her face that became the main topic of comments.

Emma stone has a personality that doesn't matches her beauty, she's so gorgeous you'd never expect her to be so funny https://t.co/V36STunste — Aarohi (@hamlakroo) October 7, 2026

Experts have suggested several possibilities

Some users claimed that the actress looked “drastically different“. Others directly suggested that she had undergone plastic surgery. Among the comments were lines like “I want to have the same doctor“ and “She looks like an AI version of herself“.

Emma Stone has not publicly confirmed that she has undergone plastic surgery. British aesthetic medicine doctor Johnny Betteridge, who is not a plastic surgeon, analyzed photos of the actress and suggested that the change around the eyes may be related to upper blepharoplasty. This procedure removes excess skin, fat, or muscle around the eyelids.

Betteridge also suggested a brow lift or a midface lift. "The eyelids are more prominent and her eyes are more almond-shaped," he said in a video about Stone's appearance. He said that regardless of whether or not she had surgery, the result looks "elegant" and "very well done."

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand made a similar suggestion. He said the actress's appearance is compatible with procedures such as a brow lift and upper blepharoplasty. However, both estimates are based on photos, not confirmation of surgery.

The actress has spoken out about the pressures on women

This isn't the first time that Emma Stone's appearance has been the subject of public comment. In 2014, she spoke to Seventeen about the struggles that girls and women face when trying to feel good about their bodies.

“In today's world, it can be really hard for anyone - especially girls and women - to feel good about their bodies“.

Stone also said that maintaining her weight is difficult, especially when she's under stress and as she gets older. More than a decade later, attention is once again focused on her appearance, while the actress herself has not commented on the latest rumors.

Source: woman.bg