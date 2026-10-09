Spoiler: Rado and Gabi may leave "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" due to a fight on the reality show

Radoslav Angelov and Gabriela may leave "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" prematurely, claims HotArena. According to the publication, the 22-year-old law student will be suspended after an alleged attempt to physically assault participant Petar Kitov - Pedro.

HotArena points out that the information was confirmed to the media by two independent sources. However, the claim has not been officially announced by bTV and currently remains in the category of spoilers for upcoming episodes.

The tension between Rado, Gabi and Pedro is increasing

The conflict between the participants is already part of what is shown on the show. On October 2, 2026, bTV aired a sharp verbal clash between Gabi and Pedro, and the tension spilled over into her relationship with Radoslav. In another conversation shown, Pedro told Rado: “She was with me long before you!“

According to HotArena, it is precisely the next conflict between Radoslav and Pedro that will lead to an attempt at physical altercation. The media claims that the production will not allow such behavior and will ask Radoslav to leave the form. In this scenario, Gabriela will also leave.

Engagement claim after the finale

The spoiler also includes a development after the end of filming. According to HotArena, Radoslav and Gabriela will be invited back to Rhodes for the final episode, which the publication expects to air about two months later. Then the status of their relationship should be clarified, and Gabi may receive an engagement proposal.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from bTV either about the alleged physical altercation, nor about Radoslav's suspension and the possible engagement. It has only been confirmed that there is visible tension between Gabi, Rado and Pedro, which has already been shown in episodes of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“.

Sources: hotarena.net