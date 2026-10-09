Blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket - that's how Tommy Lee Jones appeared on the red carpet in Austin for the premiere of the second season of "The Lowdown". The 80-year-old actor attended the event at the AFS Cinema on October 7, and his appearance attracted attention for his rare public appearance.

Jones was accompanied by Ethan Hawke, Ryan Keira Armstrong and series creator Sterling Harjo. His last red carpet appearance was in December 2023 at the premiere of the film “Finestkind“, making his current appearance his first such event in almost three years.

Estranged Father Role

The actor will appear in two episodes of the new season, which premieres October 14 on FX and Hulu. He plays Lee Raybon Sr. – the estranged father of Hawke's character Lee Raybon.

Lee is a bookstore owner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who also works as a journalist and investigates corruption in the city. In the second season, the unexpected arrival of his father complicates family relationships and puts the character in a new personal situation. The season will contain eight episodes.

Hawke and Harjo felt that Jones was the right choice for the role. "I've been a huge fan of his all my life. From 'The Miner's Daughter' and 'The Lonesome Dove' to 'The Fugitive' and 'No Country for Old Men' - he's one of the greatest. It was a real privilege to work with him," says Ethan Hawke.

Return to TV Drama

“The Lowdown“ was created by Sterling Harjo, also known for his work on 'Reservation Dogs'. The series follows the investigations of Lee Rayburn, a self-described truth-teller in Tulsa. The second season adds Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin to the cast.

For Jones, the role is another in a long career that includes “The Fugitive“, “Men in Black“, “No Country for Old Men“ and “Lincoln“. The actor is an “Oscar“ winner.

Source: eonline.com