Michael Jackson's iconic red leather jacket from the "Thriller" video will be auctioned in Abu Dhabi on December 7. The garment, which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of pop music, is among more than 100 personal and stage items of the late singer that Julien's Auctions will present in the United Arab Emirates.

The sale is part of the three-day Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience, which will be held from December 7 to 9 at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi Hotel. The main items related to Michael Jackson will be offered on the first night.

Among the most valuable exhibits are the shoes worn by the singer in the video “Thriller“, as well as the black loafers and the white glove with sparkling stones from his legendary performance of “Billie Jean“ on the television show Motown 25 in 1983. It was then that Michael Jackson first presented to a wide television audience the dance move “moonwalk“, which has become his trademark.

The red jacket has already set an auction record. In June 2011, it was sold by Julien’s Auctions for 1.81 million dollars, although its preliminary estimate was between 200,000 and 400,000 dollars. The auction house did not announce a public estimate for the upcoming sale, specifying that it will be provided upon request.

The jacket was created by designer Deborah Nadulman Landis, who worked on the costumes for director John Landis' video. It is one of two original jackets made for the production. The other was intentionally torn for the scenes in which Michael Jackson appears as a zombie. It remains the property of the singer's estate and was displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A curious detail is that Michael Jackson gave the original jacket to his longtime designers Michael Bush and Dennis Tompkins. The two managed to create a cut for future stage versions of the garment without damaging the original. As a token of gratitude, the singer left them personal dedications on the lining and sleeve.

The organizers expect serious interest in the other items. The white glove from Motown 25 is estimated at 600,000 to 800,000 dollars, and the loafers from the same performance at 60,000 to 80,000 dollars. The shoes from the video “Thriller“ have a preliminary estimate of between 30,000 and 50,000 dollars.

Before the auction, the collection will be presented to the public in several places around the world, including in Japan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. From November 29 to December 5, selected items will be on display at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

The 1983 John Landis-directed video for “Thriller” changed the face of music videos by combining cinematic storytelling, choreography, and special effects. In 2009, it became the first music video to be inscribed on the U.S. National Film Registry for its cultural and historical significance.