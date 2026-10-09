"Pretty Little Liars" Actor Brutally Attacked and Robbed in Hollywood (VIDEO)

"Pretty Little Liars" actor Keegan Allen was attacked and robbed at gunpoint and a knife in West Hollywood. The attack took place Thursday night in the parking lot of the luxury store Laurel Supply, Page Six reports.

According to media reports, two masked men approached the actor while he was loading groceries into the back of his pickup truck. One attacker hit him several times in the head with a gun, while the other held him at bay with a knife. The two also made threats to his life.

"These two hit me in the head, pointed a gun at me, held a knife and then ran away with my watch.", Keegan Allen said in a video posted to Instagram immediately after the incident. In the footage, he is shown with blood on his face and hand and says that the attackers took his watch but left his bracelet and ring.

After the attack, the actor sought medical attention at a hospital. In the comments under the post, he wrote that he probably had a concussion, but added that he would be fine.

Security footage from the parking lot shows the two masked men approaching him. Page Six has reached out to the actor's rep and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment, but there are no reports of arrests or an official statement from law enforcement.

The case has also drawn attention because of West Hollywood's video surveillance systems. According to a city report, the area has 39 license plate recognition cameras and six live video cameras out of a total of 54 approved devices. They are designed to help track suspects and solve crimes.

Keegan Allen is known for his role as Toby Cavanaugh on “Pretty Little Liars“, which he starred in from 2010 to 2017. He later played Liam Walker in the drama series “Walker“, which aired between 2021 and 2024. In 2026, he also appeared in an episode of the series “The Rookie“.