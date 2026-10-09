Prince Harry follows strict family rule in his marriage to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has revealed a rule he follows in his family life with Meghan Markle - not to spend more than 10 days away from his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“The most important factor for me is the energy, joy and happiness that I get when I am with my family, especially with the children, as well as the joy that I feel when I work on the ground“, said the Duke of Sussex in his new MasterClass course dedicated to grief and resilience. “The key to balancing joy and happiness is not being away from my wife and children for more than 10 days.“

Harry explained that this restriction helps him combine his professional commitments with his roles as a husband and father. “It's the balance between work and the purpose behind it on the one hand, and being a father and a husband on the other - all these different identities that come together”, he said.

In a conversation with neurologist Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, Harry also spoke about his condition after moving to Canada in late 2019. He said thatwithin two or three days of leaving the stressful environment in the UK, he experienced a severe drop in adrenaline.

“I actually fell into depression for about two weeks and felt like I couldn't function without adrenaline”, Harry said.

According to him, he came to the conclusion that he needed stress for his brain to function normally. “I became useless "at home," the prince added. These words describe his personal experience and do not constitute a medical diagnosis made by a professional.

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018, and their son Archie was born a year later. In January 2020, the couple announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. Their daughter Lilibet was born in June 2021.

In early September, the family moved to the UK to be closer to King Charles III, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Harry and Meghan continue to raise their two children outside of their official roles as working royals.