Rihanna Reveals She Has at Least 170 Unreleased Songs in Her Archive

Star Rihanna stunned her fans by revealing that she has at least 170 unreleased songs recorded in her music archive. The singer did the count during a Fenty Beauty TikTok Live when asked how much music she has unreleased.

Rihanna pointed to her cosmetics brand's Gloss Bomb Vault collection, which contains 10 products, and said: “If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults“. So the comparison leads to a minimum of 170 songs. The number is a rough estimate, according to her, and not an officially announced catalog.

The singer did not specify how many of these recordings are fully completed, whether they are intended for a future album or will be released. No date has been announced for a new studio project that fans have been waiting for for 10 years.

Rihanna's last studio album was ANTI, released in January 2016. Since then, she has released individual songs, including Lift Me Up in October 2022 for the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“ and Friend of Mine“, included in the soundtrack of the film “The Smurfs“ in 2025.

The anticipation for the next album, known among fans as R9, has been going on for years. In 2018, Rihanna talked about a project with a reggae sound and said that this style “always comes from within“. She later changed direction, stating that she would not limit herself to one genre.

In August, Rihanna's partner Asap Rocky said that she was recording music again. “She's working. She's creating, no kidding“, he said in an interview with Jason Lee.

Rihanna herself has repeatedly spoken cautiously about her future project. In 2023, she admitted that she wanted the album to be released that year, but also allowed the possibility that this would not happen. In 2024, she said that music brought her fame, but God had other plans for her. In recent years, she has focused on motherhood and became the mother of three children, while also continuing to work on her cosmetics and fashion brand.