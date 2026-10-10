Matthew Kirkbright eliminated from "Games of the Will"

Matthew Kirkbright was eliminated from “Games of the Will“ after losing to Antonia in the decisive duel of the elimination battle. Thus, the Vulcan tribe suffered another loss in the competition.

The battle for salvation was divided into two stages. In the first part, the nominees Simona and Antonia from the Hurricanes faced Konstantinelli and Matthew from the Vulcans in a team test.

Matthew and Antonia had difficulty with one of the air elements. This determined Konstantinelli and Simona as the participants who continued to the individual clash. Konstantinelli defeated Simona and won 100 gold groschen.

In the following duel, Matthew faced Antonia. The fitness instructor won the match and secured her place in the “Games of Will“, while the student left the competition.

However, Antonia was sent to the Swamp due to her unsatisfactory performance. There she will have to compete against the other members of the Doomed tribe.

The next test is “Battle of the Stars“

In the next episode of the arena, there is a “Battle of the Stars“. The champion from the fifth season, Ivan Ralev, and Ivanina Todorova from the sixth season will face each other against the finalists from the sixth season, Radu Shulyak and Polina Pelipenko.

The show will air on NOVA at 8:00 PM.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg