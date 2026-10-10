The 79-year-old wife of King Charles III has long been known for her passion for reading. In the new BBC production, Queen Camilla talks about her personal relationship with books and defines them as “the best tonic in the world“.

“I think it's wonderful that books change people's lives“, says Queen Camilla, who in recent years has made promoting reading one of her main public causes.

The recognition for “Lady Chatterley's Lover“ is particularly curious given the history of the novel. The work by British writer David Herbert Lawrence was first published in 1928, but has long been controversial due to its frank depiction of sexuality and social class relations.

In 1960, the British publishing house Penguin Books was taken to court for publishing an uncensored edition of the novel. The acquittal marks a turning point for freedom of literary expression in Britain.

Queen Camilla turns her love of books into an international cause

In 2021, during the pandemic, Queen Camilla created an online book club, which later grew into the charity The Queen’s Reading Room.

The initiative offers literary recommendations, talks with writers, podcasts and events aimed at people of different ages and social groups.

In March 2026, Queen Camilla marked the organization's fifth anniversary with a literary reception at Clarence House. At the time, she announced that the initiative now reaches millions of people in 184 countries, and its annual festival has attracted a total of more than 22,000 visitors. The organization also donates books to support centers for women who have experienced domestic violence, as well as to shelters for homeless people.

In September 2026, Queen Camilla also participated in the fourth edition of The Queen's Reading Room literary festival at Chatsworth House. Among the guests were famous writers Ken Follett, Elif Shafak, Kate Atkinson and Lee Child.

During the event, the Queen said that she created the initiative because she believes in the ability of books to enrich people's lives.

Books as a remedy against loneliness and social isolation

The new documentary examines not only Queen Camilla's personal reading memories, but also the stories of people for whom literature has become a way to overcome loneliness or difficulties with literacy.

Such initiatives are also part of the practical The Queen's Reading Room. In June 2026, Queen Camilla visited a centre run by the charity St Mungo's in London, where she was introduced to a shared reading programme for people experiencing homelessness.

The project covers nine of the charity's centres and provides books, staff training and spaces for group reading.

Queen Camilla also supports several major UK literacy organisations, including the National Literacy Trust, BookTrust and Coram Beanstalk. She has been visiting schools, libraries and adult education programmes for years, highlighting the opportunities that reading opens up.

In July 2026, on the occasion of her birthday, Queen Camilla announced another major initiative: students in the last year of primary school in the UK will receive a special edition of the fantasy novel „Impossible Creatures“ by author Catherine Rundell as a Christmas present.

The books will be distributed through schools and libraries as part of the National Year of Reading 2026.

The documentary “The Book That Changed My Life“ will be broadcast on BBC Two on October 14 at 9pm UK time, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.