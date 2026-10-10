The scandal between Diana Dimitrova and Raya Peeva, which broke out during their participation in “Hell's Kitchen“, continues to reverberate even after the end of the culinary reality show.

Diana spoke again about the conflict with her colleague and revealed details about her decision to seek her rights through legal means. In a frank conversation on the podcast “Something Honest“ The actress did not hide her disappointment with what happened, but also surprised with confessions about her personal life and the dream of starting a family, reports Show Blitz.

The tension between the two actresses became one of the most commented topics during the last season of „Hell's Kitchen“. The sharp remarks, mutual accusations and verbal clashes in front of the cameras caused numerous reactions among viewers.

In June, Diana Dimitrova announced that she had taken legal action against Raya Peeva, after, according to her, she had been subjected to public insults and humiliations.

„I will not accept public humiliation and insults that stain my professional qualifications as a „rag“, „victim“, „pathetic“... Claims about my mental state are unacceptable. "These words will have consequences," the actress from "Stolen Life" said at the time.

In the podcast, the actress said that at the beginning of filming she tried to find a way to end the tension with Raya. According to her, she sought contact with her colleague and suggested that the offensive remarks and attacks stop, especially considering the fact that the show is also watched by their relatives. Diana Dimitrova clarified, however, that the conversation did not lead to the desired result.

The actress is adamant that she did not want to turn her participation in the culinary show into a personal war. According to her, however, the relations in the team were so tense that she often preferred to spend her time with the other participants, rather than staying in a room where she did not feel respected.

Diana categorically rejected the claims that she herself provoked the conflict through intrigues and comments behind the others' backs. The actress was particularly affected by the suggestions that she spoke negatively about boss Viktor Angelov.

„I have no such memory of speaking about boss Angelov during the show, except for positive things or if I was joking“, she explained.

Dimitrova emphasized thather relations with boss Angelov were good and that she accepted her participation in the show as entertainment and an opportunity for a new experience.

„If there is such a recording, let them broadcast it. "I have not behaved like that," the actress is categorical.

She admitted that she often visited the other team because, in her opinion, she was not wanted in hers. "I just didn't want to be in a room where there was no basic respect," explained Dimitrova.

The dark-haired actress also commented on the speculation that the conflict between the two actresses has roots long before their participation in "Hell's Kitchen". According to her, this is not true.

Diana Dimitrova admitted that the two have known each other since the time they applied to NATFA, and were briefly in the same class. However, this did not mean that they had a close relationship.

“I have never worked with her, I have not communicated with her, so we do not know each other“, said the actress.

According to her, the tension arose during the show itself, and one of the possible reasons was Boss Angelov's attitude towards her and the praise she received. However, this remains her personal assessment of what happened.

One of the most emotional parts of the conversation was dedicated to the legal dispute with Raya Peeva.

Diana explained that for her there is a huge difference between normal competition in a television format and public humiliation.

“All kinds of boundaries were crossed. It's one thing to feel like competition, to dislike someone, to despise them, whatever. It's another thing when you give publicity like this to all of Bulgaria“, she said.

The actress admitted that until the last moment she expected the most poignant moments to be removed during the editing of the show. However, this did not happen.

“In the name of ratings, where does my reputation go? Where does my human dignity go for a rating?“, asked Diana Dimitrova. She confirmed that she had fulfilled her promise to seek her rights legally.

“Given the pre-trial proceedings that have been initiated, I cannot speak in detail, but the fact is that what I said, I did“, commented the actress. According to her, such conflicts should be resolved in a civilized manner, and not through new scandals and physical fights.

The artist is adamant that public figures also have the right to protect their reputation and dignity.

After the heavy topics of the conflict and legal actions, the conversation took a completely different direction. The actress opened the door to her personal world and admitted that she dreams of starting a family.

„I dream of a family. I have a wonderful 14-year-old cat, but my mother wants grandchildren on 2 legs, not 4. I wish for that“, shared Diana with a smile.

She also revealed what qualities she is looking for in her future partner. For Diana Dimitrova, the most important thing is for the man next to her to be responsible, to keep his promises and to be able to deal with life's challenges.

“I want a man who keeps his word“, she said.

And then she added with her characteristic sense of humor: “I don't want a man with soft, yellow hands who can't screw in a light bulb.“

With her words, the actress showed that despite the disappointments she has experienced, she has not given up on her desire to meet the right person.

For Diana Dimitrova, participating in “Hell's Kitchen“ has obviously left unpleasant memories, and the conflict with Raya Peeva continues to be a painful topic. Nevertheless, the actress seems determined to defend her rights legally, without giving up on her personal dreams.

On the one hand, there are the legal actions and her desire to restore her dignity, which she believes has been violated. On the other, there is the hope for a peaceful personal life, a family and a man she can rely on.

At this stage, her dispute in court with Raya Peeva has not yet received a publicly known final outcome.