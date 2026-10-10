George Clooney has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of Presley Gerber, the son of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Randy Gerber. The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight during the Albis charity event, with his wife Amal Clooney by his side.

“Quite honestly, this is one of the hardest things to happen to our family,“ said Clooney, who is extremely close to the family. He then added that for Presley's family, what happened was “just as devastating as you can imagine“.

Presley Gerber died on September 20 at the age of 27 while in a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. Police are investigating the death as a suspected overdose, but a definitive cause and manner of death have not been determined. The Los Angeles County medical examiner said further testing is needed before a conclusion can be made.

Presley's family has asked for privacy during “this very difficult and painful time“. He was a model, like his mother, and his younger sister Kaia Gerber also has a career in fashion and film.

The relationship between George Clooney and the Gerber family has lasted for decades. Clooney and Rande Gerber are business partners and together they created the tequila brand Casamigos. The two have maintained a close relationship even after the sale of the company.

According to Page Six Clooney was particularly close to Presley and spent hours talking to him. Sources to the publication claim that the actor sent the young man supportive messages and was “completely devastated“ by his death.

George Clooney has made it clear that his support for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber will not be limited to the first weeks after the tragedy. According to the publication, he has committed to being there for the family in the months and years to come.