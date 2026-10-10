Former Warner Bros. Discovery boss disappears after Paramount deal

David Zaslav has retired from public life following the closing of the deal between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, from which the former head of the media group received more than $606 million. According to Page Six, Zaslav has left Los Angeles and will not be easily found for some time.

“He is on vacation, out of town right now. He will definitely be out of sight for some time“, an anonymous source familiar with the situation surrounding the former president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery told the publication.

Zaslav's retirement comes days after Paramount completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal was finalized on October 6, 2026, and is valued at $111 billion, including debt. The combined company now operates under the name Skydance, with David Ellison at the helm.

Sources also claim that on Wednesday David Zaslav sent an email to friends and colleagues informing them of his new contact details. It is unclear whether he will retain an official role in the new structure or remain outside the day-to-day management of the company.

A party is expected in Los Angeles to mark the completion of the merger, but according to the publication, Zaslav will not attend. Ellison has already introduced the new company to the media and investors, while the former head of Warner Bros. Discovery has begun a vacation out of town.

After the sale, media outlets are speculating whether this is Zaslav's last move in Hollywood. One possible path is a new partnership with John Malone - the cable pioneer and his former mentor, with whom the two are still in daily contact via text messages, according to sources.

Malone advised Zaslav in negotiating his $51.9 million salary for 2024, as well as during negotiations over television rights for the National Basketball Association.

David Zaslav moved from New York to Los Angeles after taking over at Warner Bros. Discovery. He also acquired Woodland - a famous estate that was formerly the home of Hollywood producer Robert Evans. According to people familiar with the matter, Zaslav has no plans to sell the property.

There has been no public announcement yet about his next professional role. It has only been confirmed that the management of the merged company is now in the hands of Ellison, and Zaslav left the management position after the deal was completed.