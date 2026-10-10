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Summer in October: The beach in Burgas was full

Summer in October: The beach in Burgas was full

The air temperature reached 26 degrees, and the sea water was about 21 degrees. Some of the visitors entered the water

Oct 10, 2026 21:03 44

Summer in October: The beach in Burgas was full - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The beach in Burgas was full of people on an unusually warm October day. The air temperature reached 26 degrees, and Burgas residents and guests of the city chose the seashore for sunbathing and walks. Some of the visitors were in swimsuits, while others entered the water.

“The water temperature is about 21 degrees“, reported BNT. This allowed some of the beachgoers to dive into the sea, even though the calendar is already in mid-autumn.

There were also visitors in the coastal establishments, which are open year-round. Thus, the sunny weather brought back the summer atmosphere to the Burgas beach, even though the tourist season has officially ended.

Sources: bntnews.bg, burgasmedia.com


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