Britney Spears surprised with a new song

American singer Britney Spears delighted her fans with a rare new track. The singer released the previously unreleased song "She'll Never Be Me", which she recorded in 2001 for her album Britney, writes BGNES.

The release is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the album, and the song itself is the first of five archival recordings that will be included in a special anniversary edition, writes People.

In the song, the 44-year-old singer addresses her ex-lover, who has found her replacement. However, as the title and lyrics suggest, the new replacement will never be her perfect copy. In the chorus, Spears emphasizes her own uniqueness and wonders if her ex-partner understands that another woman will never take her place.

The singer collaborated on the track with several people, including Justin Timberlake, whom she dated in the early 2000s. Bradley Daymond and Alex Greggs also worked together on the song, and it was produced by Riprock and Alex G.

“She'll Never Be Me“ will be one of five tracks that fans will hear for the first time on the 25th anniversary edition of Britney's album.

The expanded tracklist also includes “Am I a Sinner“, “When I Say So“ and “My Big Secret“. Listeners will also be able to hear a studio version of “Right Now (Taste The Victory)“, which was previously featured in a 2002 Pepsi commercial. The anniversary edition is scheduled for November 6th.