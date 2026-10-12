Nobel Prize in Economics to be announced in Stockholm

The name of the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2026 will be announced in Stockholm on October 12. The decision of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is expected at the earliest at 11:45 Central European Summer Time, which is 12:45 Bulgarian time. The Associated Press also indicated Monday as the day on which the last laureate of this year's Nobel Week will be announced.

Among the names that attracted attention before the decision are Susan Eyty, Hal Varian, Michael Woodford and Sidney Winter. They were included in the list of Citation Laureates for 2026 by the analytical company Clarivate. This award is based on scientific publications and citations, but does not constitute an official nomination for the Nobel Prize.

Four different directions in economics

Susan Aity of Stanford University and Hal Varian of the University of California, Berkeley are named for “innovative analysis of the economics of information technology“. Their work is related to the economics of digital markets, data, and technology platforms.

Michael Woodford of Columbia University is honored by Clarivate for his contributions to the theory and practice of monetary policy. His research focuses on how central banks make decisions and communicate their intentions to influence inflation expectations and economic activity.

Sidney Winter of the Wharton School is named for his studies of economic dynamics and organizational behavior inspired by evolutionary theory. In this approach, companies and organizations are viewed as structures that adapt to changes in the environment and seek survival strategies.

“The program recognizes researchers whose discoveries demonstrate the exceptional value of basic research“, says Barr Weinstein, Clarivate's president for the academic and government sectors.

Since the Clarivate program was established, 89 of its Citation Laureates have subsequently received Nobel Prizes. This makes the list one of the guidelines observed before decisions are made, but the final selection is made by the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The Prize in Economics was established in 1968 by the Swedish Central Bank and is awarded in memory of Alfred Nobel. The award ceremony for the laureates is scheduled for December 10 in Stockholm.

Sources: apnews.com