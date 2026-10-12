Where to Keep the Trash Can

Sometimes the most ordinary item in the home turns out to be the most controversial. A guest looking for a place to throw away a napkin or wrapper may find themselves in a room without a single trash can. It is this everyday problem that has sparked a debate in the UK about where the trash can should be.

British reality star Lauren Goodger said that no one in her circle has a trash can in the kitchen. Saffron Lemprier also shared that she does not like trash left in the room and prefers to fill a small bag that she takes out every day. The topic continued on Reddit, where users reported homes without bathroom bins or with bins hidden in remote rooms.

Kitchen and bathroom are the exceptions

According to interior expert Josh Branigan of Bedkingdom, the reason for such habits is the popularity of clean minimalist interiors. In this style, household items should remain out of sight, but this is not always convenient.

“The key is in the balance between vision and functionality - the home should look good, but also be comfortable to live in“, explains Branigan.

The kitchen is among the rooms where a bin is necessary. Food scraps and packaging accumulate there, so its absence makes both cooking and cleaning difficult. For a cleaner look, experts recommend a bin with a pull-out mechanism built into a kitchen cabinet, or a metal model with a pedal that matches the furnishings.

A bin is also a practical necessity in the bathroom. Cotton swabs, dental floss, and hygiene materials are thrown away there every day. The appropriate model is small, with a lid and a pedal so that it cannot be touched with hands. The most suitable places are next to the toilet or under the sink, and the material must withstand moisture.

What to do in the living room and bedroom

A bin can be avoided in the living room, especially when the kitchen is nearby and waste can easily be carried there. If necessary, it is recommended to choose a decorative rattan or wooden basket instead of a simple plastic container.

In the bedroom, a small basket can be useful for tissues and small packages, especially if the room is used for makeup, work or reading. The most discreet place is next to the dressing table or under the desk, and the color should be neutral.

For the home office, a paper holder under the desk is sufficient. On the terrace or in the garden, the basket should have a tight lid and be weatherproof. This way, the waste is protected from rain and animals during outdoor dining.

Source: vesti.bg