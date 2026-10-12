Iliya Zagorov admitted: Gloria is right about my mistakes

After years of living in Sweden, Iliya Zagorov has once again taken a more visible place in the life of his daughter Simona. The composer, whom the audience also knows as a singer, has been in Bulgaria more often in recent months and is working with her on new musical projects. The two have maintained contact before, but mostly from a distance.

In July, Zagorov created the music for the song “Naley“. Simona Zagorova performed it in a duet with Martin Svetlomirov, and the lyrics are by Marieta Angelova. When presenting the project, Simona described her father's talent as endless in creating memorable melodies and thanked her mother Gloria for her support.

On September 30, Simona also revived the hit “Krchmaryu dai“. Iliya Zagorov is the author of the music and lyrics, and in the new video he sings together with his daughter. Thus, their joint work now includes both a new song and an updated version of one of his familiar titles.

Gloria spoke about the difficult period

In early August, Gloria publicly commented on her relationship with her ex-partner. She stated that Zagorov left the family when Simona was 10 years old, and that during this period she temporarily interrupted her career to take care of their daughter.

According to Gloria, Iliya Zagorov left for Sweden. She explained that at that time she continued to live in Bulgaria and raised Simona alone, while at the same time acknowledging the composer's talent and expressing hope that he would help her daughter with new melodies.

The statements are Gloria's and are related to the personal lives of the two. Zagorov did not completely deny her story, but refused to discuss details in front of the media.

„She is more or less right. I have not acted very wisely over the years“, said Iliya Zagorov.

He added that he had said everything necessary personally to Gloria and Simona and that he was trying to look ahead. Zagorov specified that he would not apologize publicly through the media.

Together again around Simona

Despite the harsh words about the past, Gloria and Iliya Zagorov maintain good relations and do not avoid joint stage appearances. They also attend important events in their daughter's life together.

The two were also together at the party on the occasion of Simona Zagorova's 30th birthday. Meanwhile, the new songs show that the relationship between father and daughter now has a clear musical dimension.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg