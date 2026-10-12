The star of "Smallville" showed himself naked by mistake

Tom Welling, known for his role as young Superman in the series “Smallville“, accidentally showed his naked reflection in a photo from his hotel room in New York. The shot was posted on Instagram Story to about 2.3 million followers.

The actor wanted to show the view of the city and added the short caption “Hello NYCC“. However, his reflection was visible in the glass while he was taking the photo. The post remained available for approximately 10 hours before being deleted, but during that time users managed to take screenshots.

The incident occurred during Welling's visit to New York for New York Comic Con. There, he met with his "Smallville" co-stars Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance at a panel celebrating the show's 25th anniversary.

The actor took the incident with a sense of humor

Instead of giving a detailed explanation, Welling responded jokingly. Under a video that recreates the moment a viewer notices the reflection in the window, he wrote: "I came for the views."

Rosenbaum, who plays Lex Luthor in the series, also joined in the joke. He posted a photo of himself in front of a hotel window, covering his lower body with the caption "Perverts," and Welling later shared the post on his Story.

“Smallville“ follows the story of Clark Kent before he becomes Superman. The series aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2011. The New York City reunion marked the upcoming 25th anniversary of its premiere.

Sources: tmz.com