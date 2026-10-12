Brazilian woman arrested in Bali with 3.6 kg of liquid cocaine

A 36-year-old Brazilian citizen was arrested on the island of Bali with more than 3.6 kilograms of liquid cocaine hidden in cosmetic products. The arrest was made by police and customs officers shortly after she arrived on a flight from Brazil.

According to police, the drug was distributed in seven packages presented as shampoo and other personal hygiene products. The case was discovered when the woman's luggage was checked.

“We are determined to ensure that there is no place for illegal drug trafficking in the Bali region“, said police spokesman Ariasandi. According to police, this is one of the largest shipments of liquid cocaine ever seized on the island.

The Brazilian woman told investigators that a fellow countryman had ordered her to deliver the drug to a person in Bali for $50,000. The claim is part of the investigation and does not constitute an established fact about the role of other individuals.

If proven guilty, the woman could receive life imprisonment. Indonesia applies some of the strictest penal regimes for drug trafficking crimes, including the death penalty. The last executions for drug crimes in the country were carried out in 2016, when one Indonesian and three Nigerians were executed.

The case comes against the backdrop of other drug trafficking investigations in Indonesia. In July, a Malaysian pilot was arrested on suspicion of smuggling over 70,000 ecstasy tablets, as well as flying a plane under the influence of methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine.

Sources: nova.bg