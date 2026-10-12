Which kitchen appliance consumes the most electricity?

One of the largest consumers of electricity in the kitchen is the electric oven. The nominal power of some models reaches 2500 watts and more. When compared to a compressor of a modern refrigerator, which consumes about 40 watts, the oven can have a momentary power equal to that of 60–65 refrigerators.

This comparison refers only to the power at a specific moment, and not to the total consumption for a day. The refrigerator remains on 24/7, although its compressor does not work constantly, but turns on periodically. An electric oven usually works for a shorter time, but at a significantly higher power.

How much electricity do ovens and hobs consume

According to data cited by UNIAN and Trybunalski, half an hour of oven operation consumes an average of 1.25 kilowatt hours. The actual consumption depends on the temperature, duration of cooking and how often the heaters are turned on.

An induction hob can also have a noticeable impact on the bill. With an average power of 1200 watts, one hour of operation means a consumption of 1.2 kilowatt hours. Using several heating zones simultaneously can increase consumption.

Washing machine depends on the program

In the case of a washing machine, the consumption varies depending on the selected program, water temperature and model. One cycle can consume between 0.6 and 1 kilowatt hour. With daily washing, this adds up to a significant annual consumption, not including the cost of water and detergent.

How to limit consumption

When using the oven, it is advisable not to open the door often, as this loses heat and the appliance has to spend additional energy. With an induction hob, it is important that the pan matches the size of the heating zone, and using a lid can shorten the cooking time.

With an electric kettle, it is wise to heat only the amount of water you need. For the refrigerator, good ventilation, regular cleaning and avoiding hot dishes placed directly inside are important. Washing at a lower temperature can also reduce consumption, when this is taken into account for the type of fabric and the degree of soiling.

Sources: trybunalski.pl