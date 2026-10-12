The new "Miss Bulgaria" is 20, has a business and is a writer

Kamelia Ivanova from Sofia is the new holder of the title “Miss Bulgaria 2026“. The 20-year-old contestant won the crown at the final in the Ancient Theater in Plovdiv, which was held outside the capital for the first time.

The first runner-up was Mihaela Telbiyska from Plovdiv, and the third place was taken by Maria Ivanova from Sozopol. A robot was also among the jury members – one of the unusual highlights of this year's competition.

From first runner-up to winner

For Kamelia Ivanova, the title comes a year after she was first runner-up in the competition in 2025. This time, she reached the crown in a finale that brought together a beauty contest, fashion and the historical atmosphere of the Ancient Theater on one stage.

The new “Miss Bulgaria“ studies interior design at the New Bulgarian University. Before that, she devoted five years to fashion design, and in parallel with her studies, she works as a freelance model and develops her own clothing brand.

Fashion brand and a novel in four parts

Kamelia Ivanova also has interests outside the podium. She is the author of a science fiction novel, which she began writing in eighth grade, during the pandemic. The story is conceived as a series of four books.

In front of NOVA, Maria Ivanova described her understanding of the competition with the words: “Appearance makes an impression, but it is really character that leaves a mark.“ Maria herself graduated in psychology and defended her thesis with excellent grades.

The first runner-up, Mihaela Telbiyska, is a freshman in international economic relations at the University of Plovdiv. Thus, the three distinguished participants represent different professional interests - from fashion and entrepreneurship to international relations and psychology.

Source: nova.bg