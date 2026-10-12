Last news in Fakti
Новини
Curious »
Scarlett Johansson shows off her tattoos in sexy red dress (PHOTO)

Scarlett Johansson shows off her tattoos in sexy red dress (PHOTO)

The actress appeared at the premiere of “Paper Tiger” in London with Adam Driver

Oct 12, 2026 20:10 55

Scarlett Johansson shows off her tattoos in sexy red dress (PHOTO) - 1
Venelina Marinova Venelina Marinova Author at Fakti.bg

Scarlett Johansson appeared on the red carpet in London in a long red dress that left her back exposed and showed off her large tattoos of roses and a lamb. The actress attended the premiere of the crime drama “Paper Tiger“ on October 10, posing with her co-star Adam Driver.

The event was part of the 70th London Film Festival. Johansson, who is 41 years old, chose a custom Prada dress with gathered details, wide straps and a long silhouette. She accessorized her look with a striking Barron London necklace, and her blonde hair was styled in a short bob.

Tattoos remained in focus

The open back of the dress drew attention to the inked images on the actress's skin. According to Parade, they include roses and a lamb. Tattoos are among the most recognizable elements of Johansson's personal style, but they are rarely so clearly visible at an official appearance.


Йохансон и Драйвър отново са екранни партньори

„Paper Tiger“ е написан и режисиран от Джеймс Грей. В криминалната драма участват още Майлс Телър, а историята проследява двама братя, въвлечени в опасна схема, свързана с руската мафия. Филмът поставя Йохансон и Драйвър отново заедно пред камерата след „Брачна история“.

Премиерата на „Paper Tiger“ беше една от централните прояви в програмата на фестивала, който се провежда в Лондон от 7 до 18 октомври. Йохансон участва и в анимационния филм „Ray Gunn“, представен в рамките на същото издание.

Source: parade.com