Scarlett Johansson shows off her tattoos in sexy red dress (PHOTO)

Scarlett Johansson appeared on the red carpet in London in a long red dress that left her back exposed and showed off her large tattoos of roses and a lamb. The actress attended the premiere of the crime drama “Paper Tiger“ on October 10, posing with her co-star Adam Driver.

The event was part of the 70th London Film Festival. Johansson, who is 41 years old, chose a custom Prada dress with gathered details, wide straps and a long silhouette. She accessorized her look with a striking Barron London necklace, and her blonde hair was styled in a short bob.

Tattoos remained in focus

The open back of the dress drew attention to the inked images on the actress's skin. According to Parade, they include roses and a lamb. Tattoos are among the most recognizable elements of Johansson's personal style, but they are rarely so clearly visible at an official appearance.

Йохансон и Драйвър отново са екранни партньори

„Paper Tiger“ е написан и режисиран от Джеймс Грей. В криминалната драма участват още Майлс Телър, а историята проследява двама братя, въвлечени в опасна схема, свързана с руската мафия. Филмът поставя Йохансон и Драйвър отново заедно пред камерата след „Брачна история“.

Премиерата на „Paper Tiger“ беше една от централните прояви в програмата на фестивала, който се провежда в Лондон от 7 до 18 октомври. Йохансон участва и в анимационния филм „Ray Gunn“, представен в рамките на същото издание.

Source: parade.com