Kaka Lili underwent surgery after a severe biliary crisis

Lilia Vuchkova, known to generations of viewers as Kaka Lili, underwent successful gallbladder surgery after a severe biliary crisis. The intervention was performed at the University Hospital “St. Ivan Rilski“ in Sofia.

The TV presenter was initially admitted in critical condition in the Department of Invasive Gastroenterology. According to the information released by the medical facility, doctors managed to stabilize her condition within five days and prepare her for the subsequent surgery.

Vuchkova thanks the medical team

After her stabilization, a planned laparoscopic surgery was performed at the Clinic of General and Endoscopic Surgery. Vuchkova sent a letter of gratitude to the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova, to the executive director of the hospital Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nikolay Stoilov, and to the head of the clinic Prof. Dr. Antoniy Filipov.

In her letter, she specifically mentioned Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tabakov and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Manova. “The surgery was successful and I feel like a rebooted person“, Vuchkova wrote. She also thanked the doctors, nurses and orderlies for their professionalism and humane attitude.

Kaka Lili is best known as the host of the children's show “A Million and One Wishes“, with which she became one of the recognizable television faces for several generations of Bulgarians.

Sources: blitz.bg, dunavmost.com