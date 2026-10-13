Access to Iguazu Falls temporarily restricted

Argentine authorities have temporarily restricted access to tourists to the Iguazu Falls due to a sharp rise in the level of the river of the same name in the northeastern part of the country. The flow has exceeded 12,000 cubic meters per second - more than six times the usual average level.

The decision was made by the management of the “Iguazu“ National Park and the company that manages the tourist site under concession. Access to the tourist areas of the waterfalls is restricted, including the popular “Devil's Throat“ site.

In parallel, warnings have been issued for rising water levels in the Paraná and Uruguay rivers. According to information reported by Agence France-Presse, the rainfall is linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon.

Access has been restored

Later, the park management announced a "gradual reduction" in water flow. This allowed for the "removal of the preventive access restriction," the park said.

High waters have already led to the closure of the national park in 2023 and 2024. During the previous episode of El Niño, pedestrian bridges in the Devil's Throat tourist area were destroyed.

The latest restriction was a preventive measure for the safety of visitors, introduced due to the unusually high flow of the Iguazu River. After the reported decrease in water flow, access to the tourist areas has been restored.

Sources: bta.bg