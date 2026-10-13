Bilyanish sang in only her underwear at a club in Studentski Grad (PHOTO)

Bilyanish turned her club appearance into a memorable show by taking to the stage at a nightclub in Studentski Grad wearing only a bra and thong. A transparent greenish mesh complemented the look of the 25-year-old singer, who sang and danced in front of the audience.

During her performance, Bilyana Lazarova, as her real name is, did not avoid closeness with fans. She shook their hands and greeted the most excited visitors. The tattoos on her back were also part of her stage image.

Bilyanish's appearance comes against the backdrop of increased interest in her personal life. Some time ago, she had a relationship with 20-year-old football international Kristiyan Balov, whom she called “my football star“. According to the publication of “Maritsa“, their relationship ended in the spring, and Balov subsequently started a relationship with teacher Mariela Ingelska.

For Bilyanish herself, secular media claim that she did not remain single for long. Publications link her to Nikola Videnov, goalkeeper of “Etar“ Veliko Tarnovo. The material does not indicate official confirmation from the singer or the football player.

Bilyanish is developing her musical career

The singer continues to work on her presence in pop-folk. In the summer, she recorded a duet with Emrah, and among the names she cites as her role models are Galena, Preslava and Janitsa.

„Galena, Preslava, Janitsa - these are all women who I look up to in terms of vision, behavior and presence“, says Bilyanish.

She has also stated that she wants to be independent and not rely on a man, placing personal peace among her main goals.

Before music, Bilyanish also attracted attention by participating in a beauty contest in Thailand, where she won an award for the most beautiful teenager in the world. Later, she had a relationship with MMA fighter Angel Isakiev, with whom she has a son. The child practices football at the CSKA school, and this fall he started first grade.

Source: marica.bg