How to store garlic until spring without mold

A well-dried head of garlic can remain firm for months, but only if it is not sealed in moisture. The most suitable for home storage are mesh bags, open wooden crates and paper bags, placed in a dark, dry and ventilated place.

This means that the old method with nylon pantyhose is not necessarily wrong. If the heads are separated and air circulates freely around them, it performs the same basic function as the mesh bag. The problem comes with tight packaging, moisture accumulation and lack of air exchange.

Drying comes first

Before harvesting, the garlic must be well dried. Bulgarian agricultural recommendations state that the heads should be healthy, clean, without mechanical damage and with well-formed dry scales. After drying, the roots and stems can be cleaned if the garlic will not be stored in splits.

“Place the heads in a mesh bag or open crate and store them in a cool, dry place“, recommends Iowa State University Extension. According to the institution, with well-dried garlic, appropriate conditions can provide storage for three to six months.

The temperature is not the same in all recommendations

There is no one-size-fits-all regime for all home and professional storage. Iowa State University Extension suggests around 0-4 degrees and a relative humidity of 65-70 percent, while Oregon State University Extension recommends around 0-3 degrees with a humidity below 70 percent for longer storage.

This is in contrast to the common recommendation to keep garlic at 10-15 degrees. The University of California, Davis, points out that it is the range between 5 and 18 degrees that can accelerate germination. Therefore, for home conditions, it is more important to choose the coolest dry room without sudden temperature changes than to mechanically follow one specific value.

The refrigerator and plastic are not a universal solution

Whole heads of garlic should generally not be kept in a tightly closed plastic box or plastic bag. This retains condensation, and high humidity creates conditions for mold and rot. Peeled cloves are a different story and require shorter refrigeration.

The University of California, Davis, states that low humidity and good air circulation limit the development of rot, while high humidity favors mold and root formation.

The most practical approach is to inspect the heads periodically and remove any that are soft or damaged. This way, one problem head will not endanger the others, and the garlic will have the best chance of remaining viable until spring.

Source: agri.bg