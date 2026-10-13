Sammy Hagar Celebrates 79 Years of Rock and “5150”

He rarely appears quietly on stage. Red hair, a guitar and a voice that can shift from a hard-rock scream to a melodic chorus are Sammy Hagar’s trademarks. The singer turns 79 today, but his birthday has long been more than a date on the calendar – he’s turned it into an annual rock celebration.

Hagar was born on October 13, 1947, in Salinas, California, and grew up in Fontana. The first big turn in his career came in the 1970s, when he became the lead singer of Montrose. The band’s 1973 debut album became a cornerstone of American hard rock, and songs like “Rock Candy” and “Bad Motor Scooter“ show a vocalist who doesn“t rely solely on stage presence.

Before and after “I Can’t Drive 55“

After Montrose, Hagar built a solo career that combined hard-hitting guitars, humor, and a sense of radio hit. The most recognizable result was 1984”s “I Can’t Drive 55“ - a song that turned the speed limit into a rock & roll slogan and earned the artist the nickname The Red Rocker.

When David Lee Roth left Van Halen, Hagar didn’t join the band as an unknown replacement. He already had his own audience and several successful albums. However, the decision was met with skepticism by some fans who could not imagine Van Halen without its original frontman.

„5150“ changes the argument

The answer came in 1986 with the album „5150“. This was Van Halen's first recording with Hagar and the band's first album to reach number one in the US. After it, „OU812“, „For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge“ and „Balance“ also topped the US chart - a series that established the so-called Van Hagar era.

During this period, "Why Can't This Be Love", "Dreams", "Love Walks In", "When It's Love" and "Poundcake" appeared. Hagar did not try to copy David Lee Roth, but changed the sound of the band to a more melodic and large-scale rock. He himself describes the chemistry with Eddie Van Halen as follows: “We knew the record was good“.

Rock as music and business

Hagar left Van Halen in 1996, but returned briefly between 2003 and 2005. In 2007, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In the meantime, he also developed a business outside of music. Cabo Wabo Tequila, founded by Hagar, was sold to Gruppo Campari in 2010 in a nine-figure deal.

In recent years, the singer has continued to move between the stage and the memories of Van Halen. In 2025, he released “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight“ - a song dedicated to Eddie Van Halen and co-written with Joe Satriani. In 2026, his birthday is celebrated again with three concerts in Cabo San Lucas on October 9, 11 and 13.

So Sammy Hagar welcomes his 79th year in the way that best describes him: with a guitar, a strong chorus and an audience ready to sing along with him.

Sources: apnews.com, musicradar.com