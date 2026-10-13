Elen Koleva with the premiere of a biographical play

A meeting after 10 years with a friend from the acting world gave rise to the idea for a biographical play that presents key moments from the actress's career and creative pursuits. Elen Koleva and Martin Radilov, whose idea, text and direction the play is based on, met in 2004 on the set. Their joint creative performances and pursuits grew into a friendship that went through funny, sometimes sad, other times enlightening experiences. All these emotions, dialogues and situations are reflected in “The Hours of EL” - the biographical play, whose premiere will be on 24.10. in the art space on “6-ti septembri” street PO ART.

In a modernist and eclectic way, “The Hours of EL” recreates emotions, reflections and insights that often sound universal and in which everyone can recognize moments of their own inner voices, life searches and conclusions, sharing with kindred spirits, ups and downs. The performance is an interesting and original mix of music, dialogues, monologues, choreography and video, recreated by Elen Koleva and the author Martin Radilov (actor, writer and playwright), with both participating in the direction.

In “The Hours of EL” (from the actress's initials) traces moments from their joint performance at the Sofia Theater, from the premiere of the actress's poetry collection Maktub, from joint literary readings with Martin Radilov (author of The Red Orange, November 29, etc.) and many others.

After 10 years, actors Martin Radilov and Elen Koleva meet again on stage to finish what they started.

The premiere of EL's Hours is on October 24th at 8:00 PM, in the PO ART cultural space (1 September 6th Street).