Eva Lea continues to create pop music by her own rules (VIDEO)

What does it take to build a distinctive and recognizable style in pop music? The most important thing is that whatever you do, it should be unmistakably yours - a sound that will make you recognizable in the first 5 seconds, a fearless identity, a point of view that breaks through the lyrics, careful building of your own world in which everything can live - the music, the words, the videos and the vision.

Eva Lea started in this direction since „PRESTUPNICA“, went through „Temperatura“, „V Kluba“, „Beleznici“ and arrived at her first EP of the same name.

The regime of fast-paced premieres, arranged without much air between them, is another interesting choice that Eva Lea and her label Virginia Records make.

This is how we arrive at the premiere of „MR.DJ“ - the second single from „BELEZNICI“ - Eva Lea's debut EP. „MR.DJ“ is a pop song that is ready to take risks with its sound and that smiles only at itself. So is the video for it, created and directed by Eva Lea herself and one of her friends - Robbie Z.

On “MR.DJ“, as well as on the entire EP, Eva Lea works with music producer Kay Be, who, in addition to loving the freedom to experiment in the studio, also appears in the lead role in the video for the singer's new single.

A very important fact from Eva Lea's career is her success as the author of world K-pop hits - “SHAKIN’” by aespa, “Perfect Error” by KEY (SHINee) featuring SEULGI (Red Velvet), etc. Some experts in the K-pop world predict Eva Lea a global career as an author.

The EP “BELEZNICI“ is available on all digital platforms, and the official video for “MR.DJ“ can be watched on Eva Lea's YouTube channel.