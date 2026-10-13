Taylor Swift sets Billboard record

Taylor Swift has reached a total of 100 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200. The achievement was made after the album The Life of a Showgirl remained at the top for the 14th consecutive week on the chart dated October 17, 2026.

The album sold 93,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending October 8, according to data from Luminate. Swift has now reached three figures in her total assets at the top of the Billboard 200 with 15 different albums.

Only The Beatles are ahead

Swift is only the second artist to reach at least 100 weeks at number one since the Billboard 200 began publishing regularly every week in March 1956. The Beatles remain ahead of her with 132 weeks at the top.

Among solo artists, Swift already has a significant lead over the previous second result. Elvis Presley spent 67 weeks at the top of the chart.

New edition returns album to the top

The Life of a Showgirl returned to the top position after the release of an expanded edition on September 25. It added four previously unreleased songs and gave the album a new boost in sales and streaming.

With 15 No. 1 albums, Swift is tied with Drake for the most number-one albums among solo artists. Only The Beatles have had more albums to top the Billboard 200 – 19 in total – and a longer total stay at No. 1.

The new result solidifies Swift's lead among solo artists in Billboard 200 history. The next frontier for the singer is The Beatles' record, which remains 32 weeks away.

Source: billboard.com.br