Yoanna and Mario join the Vulcans in "Games of the Will"

Yoanna and Mario are now part of the Vulcans in “Games of the Will“. The two won the battle between the exiles from the Swamp, which determined two places in the War of the Tribes.

Yoanna finished first and received a prize of 50 gold grosze. Mario, called the “blade” in the show, finished second. Thus, the two left the Swamp and joined the struggling Vulcan team.

Dobromira Ivanova left the competition

The battle for supremacy between the captains changed after Dobromira Ivanova was eliminated. The swimming record holder left the competition due to an injury.

Julia from the Canary Islands and the dancer Boyan from the Hurricanes faced off in the Arena. Boyan won the victory, who also received a prize of 50 gold groschen.

What's coming up in „Games of Will“

Dobromira Ivanova will be the next guest on the official podcast „After the Games“. In a conversation with host Simona Razdavichka, she discusses her participation in the adventure show, professional sports and her favorite for the big win. The episode is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

„On October 14 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA the battles in „Games of Will“ continue with the first immunity competition this week“, NOVA reported.

In the next episode, one of the Vulcans will become part of the Doomed tribe.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg