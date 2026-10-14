The departing helicopter of US President Donald Trump took away a false eyelash from journalist Taylor Mitchell from the media platform Real America's Voice. She reported the incident on the social network X.

The published footage shows how the air jets from the helicopter's propellers reach the journalist and peel off one of her false eyelashes. It is not known what happened to the second one, as well as whether there were other “injured“ in the incident.

The incident comes amid a dispute with the media

The incident occurs amid a series of conflicts between the president and the American media. On September 18, Trump decided to restrict access to the White House to CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. He said other media outlets could follow suit, calling them fake news outlets because they were spreading fake news about his administration.

Three days later, White House press corps members representing ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News refused to replace CNN at events on his schedule. Their joint statement said, "It is vital for the public to receive accurate and independent information about their government."

Earlier, Trump cut off an interview with NBC anchor Kristen Welker after a row about the 2020 U.S. election. He called her a "crook" or "just plain stupid," then walked out.