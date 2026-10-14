Shakira with a new record: The singer ended her Madrid residency with a total of 700,000 people for the 13 concerts in the Spanish capital

Shakira ended her concert residency in Madrid with a final show in front of more than 55,000 spectators. Thus, the series of 13 concerts in the Spanish capital gathered over 700,000 people and became one of the largest stages of the world tour Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The final concert took place on October 12 in the Macondo Park space specially built for the series. The Colombian singer was joined on stage by Maluma, Bizarrap, Beele and Dani Martin. Laura Pausini appeared as a surprise guest.

От осем планирани концерта до 13 вечери

Първоначално в Мадрид са били предвидени осем концерта. Заради големия интерес организаторите са добавили още пет дати, с което общият брой на представленията достига 13. Всяка вечер залата е можела да посрещне около 55 000 зрители.

Резиденцията е била последната европейска спирка от турнето на Шакира. В края на финалното шоу певицата се е обърнала към публиката с думите: „Истината е, че не искам да си тръгвам.“ Изказването е прозвучало в момент, когато тя приключваше серията от концерти, продължила няколко седмици.

Guests from the Latin American and Spanish scene

The finale brought together artists associated with different stages of Shakira's musical career. Maluma and Bizarrap were among the main guests, and the participation of Laura Pausini added an Italian presence to the program. Beele and Danny Martin presented the Spanish and Latin American music scene.

With the 13 concerts in Madrid, Shakira concluded the European part of her tour in front of an audience exceeding 700,000 people. The last night gathered 55,000 spectators and brought an end to the residency, which was extended from eight to 13 dates due to the demand for tickets.

Sources: vesti.bg, telecinco.es, as.com