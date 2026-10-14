Robbie filled Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture with his first concert

Robbie performed his first solo concert in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture on October 13 in front of a sold out hall months earlier. The singer was greeted with thunderous applause, and the evening passed with songs from the album “Trace“, special guests and personal moments.

As the concert began, the lowered curtain slowly moved back and revealed a scenography with translucent material, 3D mapping and visual effects. In the intro, a beating blue heart came to life – a symbol that has a special meaning for Robbie.

On stage with him were Zheko Zhekov on guitar, Martin Stoyanov on bass, Nikolay Hristov on piano, Ivaylo Ninchen on guitar, Zhivko Ivanov on drums and Plamena Nikolova on drums. The program included „Tiho“, „Yes“, „Sleda“, „Dance“, „Karay pratovo“, „Dusha“, „Stud“ and „Dvama“.

A personal moment in front of the audience

Between the performances, Robbie talks about love, family and respect between people. He announced to the audience that he and his wife Plamena are expecting a boy.

Their family history is also present in the song “Yes“. For the video for it, Robbie described their wedding day as “Our most beautiful day“, Radio Bulgaria reported.

Among the special guests at the concert were Dara Ekimova, “Molets“, Grafa, Tino and Mona. Dara Ekimova joined in “Ako se abadish“, “Molets“ performed “Kak“, “Nikude“ and “Perseidi“, and Grafa joined Robbi for “Vseki ot nas“. Tino participated in “Siromah“ and “Naley“, and Mona – in “Male“.

After nearly two hours of music and unceasing applause, Robbie returned to the stage for an encore with “Flaming Woman“ and “Early Dawn“. According to Life.dir.bg, the concert was one of the most emotional moments in his career.

After the concert at the National Palace of Culture

The performance in Sofia came after eight sold-out concerts by Robbie in open-air theaters in the country and the presentation of the album “Footprint“, which includes 12 songs, 10 of which are new.

His next announced performances are on November 6 at The Brick Port in Varna and on November 7 at HashtagSTUDIO in Burgas. Tickets for both concerts are sold through Eventim, and seats are limited.

Sources: life.dir.bg, bnrnews.bg