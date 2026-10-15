The Canary Islands go to nominations after failure in "Games of Will"

The Canary Islands will have to nominate two of their participants in the “Games of Will“, after remaining in last place in the battle for inviolability. The Greens made a series of mistakes in the Arena and were unable to resist the Vulcans and Hurricanes.

The Vulcans won the battle

The competition pitted the three tribes against each other in a test that required good coordination, teamwork and attention to detail. The Vulcans built a lead and did not make a mistake, thus securing victory.

Second place remained for the Hurricanes. The Reds did better than the Canaries, and according to NOVA, good communication and the cooperation of the new recruits Joanna and Mario played an important role in their performance.

Krassimir was sent to the Doomed

Before the battle for salvation, Mario, who recently joined the Reds, sent Krasimir into exile in the Swamp. Thus, the businessman became part of the Doomed tribe.

Krassimir will have the opportunity to return to the main game only if he wins an individual competition. Until then, he remains in the toughest territory of the format.

A new battle for inviolability is coming

On October 15 at 8:00 PM on NOVA, the Hurricanes and the Vulcans will face off in the next test of inviolability. The battle will test the memory and quick thinking of both teams.

Meanwhile, the Canaries will determine their first nominated participants for the week in “Games of Will“.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg