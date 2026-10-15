Kichka Bodurova and "Riton" reconciled after 11 years of feud

Kichka Bodurova and the duet „Riton“ publicly reconciled at the concert at the National Palace of Culture, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Misho Belchev. Zdravko from the duet hugged the singer in front of the audience – 11 years after their conflict in „VIP Brother“.

The scandal between the performers erupted in the reality format after Katya and Zdravko questioned the claim that Kichka Bodurova had a concert at „Caesar Palace“ in Las Vegas in the 90s.

Another expected reconciliation did not take place

„At this concert with Katya and Zdravko, we managed to show that the world is more beautiful when we keep only good memories. Life is beautiful, seen with a smile“, said Kichka Bodurova after the meeting.

The expected reunion on stage between Vasil Naydenov, Bogdana Karadocheva and Stefan Dimitrov did not happen. The three were placed in dressing rooms on both sides of the stage so that they would not be noticed.

A surprise for the audience was the appearance of Militsa Bozhinova and Asen Maslarski. The two, who stopped performing as a duet after their separation in life, performed the song “Why Didn't We Tell Each Other Everything“.

The song was written by Misho Belchev for Kristina and Mihail Belchevi, but the two were unable to record it.

The concert brought together generations of the Belchevi family

The show was opened by Konstantin Belchev with the song “To My Father“. On the same day, he celebrated his 30th anniversary. After the performance, a clip was shown for the ballad “The Belchev Family Has It“, which gave the title of the concert and presented family photos over the years.

Konstantin Belchev and his wife brought their son Mihail Belchev Jr. to the stage. The appearance of the child with a baby carriage was greeted with applause. The entire time, an empty white chair remained on the stage, intended for Misho Belchev, who died in the spring.

Sofi Marinova performed “Skitnitsa“ and “Dali z teb som ts'ya sam'ya sam'ya“ based on Belchev's poems, known from Lili Ivanova's repertoire.

“She is extremely disciplined. She came at 1 p.m. for rehearsals, given that we had agreed on 2:30 p.m. Otherwise, everything I had in mind as ideas for the concert was able to be realized“, said director Niki Aprilov.

The concert also featured Maya Neshkova, Veselin Marinov, Orlin Goranov, the Argirovi brothers, Gina Ivanova and Iliya Angelov. They performed songs based on poems by Misho Belchev.

Source: marica.bg